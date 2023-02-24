Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon welcomes twins with husband Tom Neville

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon has welcomed twins with her husband Tom Neville.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kerri-Anne in the Irish soap, shared the news via Instagram on Friday evening.

She wrote: “Myself & @tomnevilleinsta are delighted to welcome our beautiful twin daughters to the world. 😭”

Sharing her daughters’ names, Jenny continued: “Bella Sky Neville & Capri Lucia Neville were born Monday 20th February 2023. (Girls in Neo natal & doing well). 🙏.”

“To Professor Jennifer Donnelly & the entire team of midwives & staff @rotunda_private @rotundahospital we thank you so much.”

Jenny and Tom tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Dublin back in 2019.

They held their wedding reception at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Jenny announced her pregnancy last November via Instagram, writing: “Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god.”

“We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”

