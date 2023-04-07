Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon welcomes her twin daughters home from the NICU

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon has welcomed her twin daughters home from the NICU.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kerri-Anne in the Irish soap, welcomed her little girls with her husband Tom Neville on February 20.

The couple named their daughters Bella Sky and Capri Lucia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Dixon (@jennyleedixon)

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jenny shared a sweet video as she and Tom rang the hospital bell – signifying their homecoming.

She penned: “Homecoming. Worth the wait. A million thanks to the superstars who looked after our little princesses and everyone who’s been a part of our journey.”

“Welcome home baby girls🏡… Welcome to the world Bella & Capri. May everything great come your way. 💐.”

“Let’s have adventures, let’s buy the dolls, dance in the rain & go to all kinds of magical lands. Mammy & Daddy. 💗❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Dixon (@jennyleedixon)

Jenny and Tom tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Dublin back in 2019.

They held their wedding reception at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Jenny announced her pregnancy last November via Instagram, writing: “Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god.”

“We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”