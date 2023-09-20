Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon shares sweet photos from her twin daughters’ christening

Jenny Dixon has shared sweet photos from her twin daughters’ christening.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kerri-Anne in Fair City, welcomed her little girls with her husband Tom Neville on February 20.

The couple named their daughters Bella Sky and Capri Lucia.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jenny shared a carousel of snaps from Bella and Capri’s christening.

The former Fair City star wrote: “Bella & Capri’s Christening Day! Safe to say they enjoy a good party! (Stories loading!) 💒.”

“It was quite the feat to get all four of us up, dressed, and with baby girl baths, nappies & bottles done, all in between drop offs to the hotel and all before church.”

“Then there was the roadworks & the rain and the christening candles & soft bunnies dropping on the ground! Friends literally dashed to help & .. we made it! Thank you heroes @paddyjmurphy @christine_larkin 😅.”

“In all seriousness I’ve looked forward to this day for some time and feel very grateful to have celebrated our two beautiful daughters amongst some of our close friends & family.

Sharing another carousel of photos, Jenny penned: “Little girls I adore you.”

“The princesses, Bella & Capri on their Christening Day. Capri in satin & Bella in lace 🩷💫.”

“Pics at the end of day chilling on the sofa are some of my favs .. 💒💫 @tomnevilleinsta.”