Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon reveals the sex of her twins in sweet video

Jenny Dixon at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon has revealed she is expecting twin girls.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kerri-Anne in the Irish soap, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of her and her husband Tom Neville popping balloons filled with pink confetti.

The mum-to-be captioned the post: “We’ve waited a lifetime for this moment .. what will our baby twins be.. !”

Jenny and Tom tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Dublin back in 2019.

They held their wedding reception at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Jenny announced her pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram, writing: “Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god.”

“We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”

