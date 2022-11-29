Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon reveals the sex of her twins in sweet video

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon has revealed she is expecting twin girls.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kerri-Anne in the Irish soap, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of her and her husband Tom Neville popping balloons filled with pink confetti.

The mum-to-be captioned the post: “We’ve waited a lifetime for this moment .. what will our baby twins be.. !”

Jenny and Tom tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Dublin back in 2019.

They held their wedding reception at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Jenny announced her pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram, writing: “Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god.”

“We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you.”