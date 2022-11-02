Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon announces she’s pregnant with twins

Jenny Dixon has announced she’s pregnant with twins.

The actress, who is best known for playing Kerri-Anne in Fair City, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Alongside a sweet video of her and her husband Tom Neville on the beach, Jenny wrote: “Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. & an act of god.”

“We can’t wait to meet you. We can’t wait to meet both of you,” the mum-to-be added.

Jenny and Tom tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Dublin back in 2019.

They held their wedding reception at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.