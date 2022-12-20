Ad
Fitness influencer Leanne Moore announces the birth of her second child

Fitness influencer Leanne Moore has welcomed her second child with her husband David Behan.

The Go Gym co-founder shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday morning, by posting a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s tiny foot.

She captioned the post: “Our littlest lady is here 💕”

Ailbhe Garrihy commented: “😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations, such gorgeous Christmas news! ❤️❤️❤️”

Sinéad De Butléir aka Sinead De Blogger, who is expecting her first child, wrote: “Huge congrats xxxx”

Leanne and former Tallafornia star David tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in small Spanish town Ojén in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alex Christine Behan, last November.

