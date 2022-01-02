Fair City star Michael Sheehan reveals he secretly married his girlfriend Claire last year

Fair City star Michael Sheehan has revealed he secretly married his girlfriend Claire last year.

The actor, who plays Dean Dowling in the popular Irish soap, got married in October 2021 but kept the news private.

The Waterford native told The Sunday World at Christmas: “I got married two months ago, Claire is her name.”

“She’s not a Waterford woman, I had to look further afield. We’ve no kids. I bought a house in Co Kildare two years ago, so I had the lockdown in the new house.”

“We originally cancelled our wedding in 2020. Then we decided to pull the plug in the thick of lockdown.”

“The hotel were very understanding, and we rescheduled for this year. We are together five or six years,” he added.