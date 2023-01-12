EXCLUSIVE! Tommy Bowe admits he argues with his Ireland AM co-host Muireann O’Connell ‘every day’

Tommy Bowe has admitted he argues with his Ireland AM co-host Muireann O’Connell “every day”.

The presenters have said in the past that they have an “annoying brother-sister” relationship and that some days, they are “at each other’s throats”.

Speaking at the Virgin Media Television Spring Launch, the duo told Goss.ie that while they disagree on a lot of things, it is a “joy” to work together.

Tommy told us: “We argue every day.”

Muireann added: “Yeah we do. We fundamentally disagree on loads of things we talk about. The only way I can put it is one of us is a dog and the other is a cat.”

“We are fundamentally opposed on so many things, but we really get along with each other which is nice. We definitely have different opinions.”

Tommy admitted: “We didn’t even talk to each other for the first hour of our show today! But that’s good, that’s what you want. We have to represent the different people who are watching the show. Certain people think one thing and certain people think the other.”

“So I think it’s really important to get the different sides across. Alan [Hughes] is very different to the both of us as well, and I think that’s what works with the show.”

The former rugby star continued: “Anyone who is from a family with brothers and sisters, even 10 siblings, knows what it’s like.”

“There’s going to be awkward conversations, there’s going to be drunken arguments, there’s going to be fights at Christmas time. That’s healthy, and that’s I think why myself and Muireann work and why people enjoy tuning in to watch us every morning.”

“The figures of people watching Ireland AM every day keeps growing and growing, so obviously we’re doing something right. Having that yin and yang – and there’s a lot of stuff that we agree on as well. We’re trying to be representative of the people who are watching.”

Muireann went on to say: “It’s nice that we can do that because I know sometimes when you’re put on screen with someone, it can be hard to just become friends straight away.”

“But it felt quite natural from the start with me and Tommy. He’s one of the easiest people to get along with ever. Very quickly we realised that we are different, but we can sit there in the morning and be like, ‘Nah what are you talking about? I don’t agree with you at all.'”

“And do you know what it’s like to find someone like that professionally? That you can have disagreements with them, and it’s not forced or made up? It’s a complete and utter joy, it’s really nice to be able to do that. I feel very lucky that we have that.”

Tommy added: “It’s like with rugby. Whatever is said on the pitch, once you’re off it’s forgotten about. That’s very much the same with Muireann and I.”

“Yes we have different opinions on things, but as soon as we’re off camera and we’re together sociably, we can have a laugh about it. That means nothing is off limits and it’s only going to better the show and us.”