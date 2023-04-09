EXCLUSIVE! The first guest for the upcoming season of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

Lucy Kennedy is set to appear on the upcoming season of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

The Living With Lucy star is Goss.ie’s latest Spotlight On cover star and in our exclusive interview, she revealed she will be appearing on the Saturday night chat show in a few weeks.

She told us: “I’m doing Ask Me Anything with Angela Scanlon in a few weeks.”

Lucy explained: “It’s always very different to be interviewed than interviewing. I have a tendency to answer the question and then go, ‘But what about you?’ I love getting information out of people, I’m so nosey!”

“Even Rich, my husband of 23 years, will give out to me when we’re out for dinner for chatting so much to the waiters. I want to know about her love life, her job…”

“I interview everyone I meet without meaning to! I’m just genuinely so curious about people, whether they’re a celebrity or not. I just love people.”

