EXCLUSIVE! The Dry star Moe Dunford and writer Nancy Harris tease what fans can expect from season two

Moe Dunford and Nancy Harris have teased what fans can expect from season two of The Dry.

The Irish comedy drama, which follows recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan (played by Roisin Gallagher), will return for another season next year.

Goss.ie caught up with Moe, who plays Jack on the show, and writer Nancy at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday night.

Revealing why working on the show was a “dream” for him, Moe told us: “Everything’s so multi-layered. All of the characters have different things going on and it’s exciting.”

“Every day going to work, having being separated from these people for so long with the pandemic, it was a joy. The scripts were so fun.”

“Nancy’s writing dealt with the serious subjects but did it, for Jack anyway, in a lighthearted way.”

When asked what fans can expect from the upcoming second season, the Waterford native replied: “That’s a tricky one…”

Nancy then explained: “It’s sort of about what happens in a family when two people are trying to get sober.”

“They’re the dream cast so it’s a joy to write more for all of them, but I think what I wanted to do was show different sides, again, of each character. To try and kind of surprise you a little bit with what you maybe have decided about them in the first season.”

Ciaran Hinds, who plays Shiv’s father on the show, picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama at Sunday night’s IFTAs.

Season 2 of The Dry will stream exclusively on RTÉ and ITVX next year.