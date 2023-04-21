EXCLUSIVE! The Coronas reveal their hope to break the US

The Coronas have revealed their hope to break the US.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival on Wednesday, bassist Graham Knox laughingly said: “Obviously we’d love to break America!”

“Look, we like going over, we like touring…”

“We’re gonna head back to the UK and Australia as well,” Graham continued. “Look it, as long as people come out to see the shows we’re happy to go back.”

Drummer Conor Egan chimed in: “The last tour we did just last year was amazing in America. It was the best tour we’ve ever done.”

“We’ll be back again this summer to Milwuakee, [Wisconsin] and then we’re planning a full tour at the start of next year.”

“It’ll be great, yeah. Great to be back in America.”

The Coronas also gushed about meeting US President Joe Biden after they played the presidential concert in Ballina, Co.Mayo earlier this month.

Conor told Goss.ie: “[It was] brilliant, it was amazing yeah. We only heard a couple of nights before that we were going to play. It all happened very fast. But it was great.”

“We got to meet him afterwards and we had a five minute chat with him which was lovely. He’s a lovely man.”

Graham added: “He was sound yeah. It was a very surreal thing the whole thing. It’s always nice to meet a president! He just talked about golf for five minutes. He was lovely and very generous with his time.”

