EXCLUSIVE! Sharon Horgan reveals what fans can expect from season two of Bad Sisters

Sharon Horgan has revealed what fans can expect from season two of Bad Sisters.

The Apple TV+ series, which was co-created by the Irish actress, won rave reviews last year, and was quickly renewed for a second season.

Season one followed the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

The tight-knit sisters have always looked out for each other, but they started to grow apart after Grace married her awful husband John Paul Williams (Claes Bang), aka “The Prick”.

When their brother-in-law suddenly winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent–and quickly set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday night, where she took home the award for Lead Actress in a Drama, the 52-year-old teased the upcoming season will feature a time jump.

“I mean it’s more of the sisters, and we don’t have a prick anymore,” she explained.

“We have other pricks though so… I guess a lot of it is about the fall out of what happens when something as catastrophic as that occurs in your life, you don’t just dust yourself off and get back to normal.”

“I can tell you that it moves on a little, it’s two years in the future.”

During a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon revealed they start filming season two in September, meaning we’ll likely have new episodes to watch in 2024.

“Well, we don’t start filming until September but I can tell you that [in the new season] there’s stuff that kind of comes back to bite [the sisters] quite heavily,” she said.

When asked what viewers can expect from the new season, she confessed: “It’s just more sisters going nuts, doing things badly, getting it wrong but really loving each other through it all. I don’t want to tell you the plot because it’s still percolating.”

“Sitting in bed is my new writing process at the moment. It’s like a writer’s room but in my bedroom.”

“For now that’s what I’m doing and then every so often it breaks out into a Zoom with all the other writers. But, at the moment, I’m kind of motoring on in my own bed which is a whole new thing for me.”

Alongside Sharon, Bad Sisters stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey siblings.

On the announcement of season two, Sharon said: “If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said, ‘Yeah, that sounds about right.’

“The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform.”

“I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time,” she added.