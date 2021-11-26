EXCLUSIVE! Ryan Tubridy insists he ‘doesn’t care’ about opinions on Twitter: ‘I have a life’

Ryan Tubridy has insisted he’s unfazed by people’s opinions about him on Twitter.

The Late Late Show host quit the platform back in 2011, and has previously admitted it was “one of the best things” he ever did.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the popular presenter said he won’t be checking Twitter after tonight’s Late Late Toy Show.

When asked if he has a secret account to check the Toy Show reactions on Twitter, Ryan said: “No, no, no. If you’re off, you’re off.”

“I’m not one of those that says ‘oh, I never read it’ and then go off and read it. No, like I have a life?”

“Like I’m gonna watch The Beatles for the weekend. I’m not gonna sit there reading Twitter. I don’t care what people think,” the RTÉ star confessed.

“If people come up to me and say ‘I really enjoyed that last week’ – that’s what I love. Real people, with real thoughts. So I’m up for that.”

“But that’s not against Twitter, listen if people want to tweet away, tweet away – good, bad or indifferent, enjoy yourselves,” Ryan continued.

“But I’ll be busy, and the next day It’ll be me, John, Paul, Ringo, George, pots of tea, hanging out, eating cake, it’s gonna be beautiful.”

The theme for this year’s Toy Show is The Lion King, which you can read more about here.

The programme will air tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and worldwide on the RTÉ Player.

