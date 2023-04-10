EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy shares exciting news for fans of Lucy Investigates

Lucy Kennedy has shared exciting news for fans of Lucy Investigates.

The first season aired on Virgin Media last year, and it saw the popular presenter immerse herself into lifestyles of four fascinating factions of Irish society.

From Cosmetic Surgery to Sex in the Suburbs, the episodes were a huge hit with viewers and now, Lucy has confirmed the show will return for a second season.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie for our latest Spotlight On cover, the Dubliner said: “Yes, [Lucy Investigates] is coming back! God it really was a huge hit.”

“There’s so many things I would like to do with that. I would love to go to a female prison. There’s so many different bits and bobs I’d like to investigate in my own way.”

“Lucy Investigates, obviously with me at the helm, isn’t hard hitting. I’m not a journalist, I’m just a nosey television presenter. We try to keep it light, but informative. It’s very much my style.”

“It’s very important to me that when I’m doing a show, I’m staying true to me and what people know me as. I’ll never do a show that doesn’t let me be me.”

Check out our full exclusive interview with Lucy here.