EXCLUSIVE! Lesley Roy opens up about her ‘weird’ journey to Eurovision

Lesley Roy has opened up about her “weird” journey to Eurovision.

The Dublin native will get her second chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam this week, following the cancellation of last year’s show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer will perform ‘Maps’ at the first semi-final, which takes place on Tuesday, May 18 in the hopes of getting through to Saturday night’s final.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of her performance, Lesley admitted that last year’s Eurovision cancellation was beneficial to her.

She said: “It’s such a weird journey to have had ‘Story’ and then to have had to really push to write ‘Maps’.”

“I’m really glad that I had to because the song is hitting an even wider range of people so it’s not hindered us in that sense.”

“In any kind of lane you’re in, the more time you have for preparation and perfection is the wrong word but it can only benefit you. I think it’s been helpful to have so much time to go over these details.”

Speaking about representing Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, Lesley said: “I’m thrilled to see through this project and represent Ireland at Eurovision 2021 with Maps. I’m so happy with the song and so passionate about it and Eurovision.”

“I’m working each day towards representing Ireland in whatever version of Eurovision goes ahead in May. It’s a true honour and I want to have the best time I possibly can on the stage for Ireland.”

“This has been a year in the making and I’m thrilled to finally get it out there for everyone to hear. Maps was specifically written for Eurovision. It’s heartfelt, it’s uplifting, and I hope people love it,” she added.

Maps, an up-tempo and rousing number, was written and produced by Lesley, along with Eurovision producer Lukas Hallgren (She Got Me, 4th place ESC 2019), Philip Strand (producer/songwriter Normandie, Deepend), and Emelie Eriksson, (Stockholm based songwriter at Baggpipe Studios).

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan sits down with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat about all the celeb couples who rekindled in their romances.

To celebrate the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the girls are taking a walk down memory lane, from discussing the “break” Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the drama that was Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.