EXCLUSIVE! Jenny Dixon opens up about her ‘surreal’ experience in the Playboy Mansion

Jenny Dixon has opened up about her “surreal” experience in the Playboy Mansion.

Before landing a role in Fair City, the actress moved to Los Angeles after landing a spot in a top acting college in Hollywood.

During her time in LA, the mum-of-two got invited to “the biggest party of the year” in the Playboy Mansion, where she met some “huge superstars”.

Jenny was later added to the ‘Bunny List’, and returned to the mansion for a dinner with Hugh Hefner and Simon Cowell.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about her life in LA, the Dubliner explained: “I was living with an older lady in her 80s and she told me that I looked more Californian than Irish. She had all these magazine covers on her walls like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and I asked her, ‘Who is this lady on the covers?’ And she said, ‘That lady is me.’ She was a supermodel in the ’50s.”

“We were living not far from the Playboy Mansion and she said, ‘You need to meet everybody in the US, you need to meet everyone in LA. You’re way more Californian looking. You need to go to the mansion and meet Hugh Hefner and all his friends.’ So I just did what I was told.”

“I sent off a letter and two weeks later, I got an invite to the biggest party of the year and I got to meet huge superstars. Here was this little Irish chick walking in, thinking about the audacity I have hanging out with all these beautiful people. I got to meet amazing musicians, popstars, actors, and I was put on the ‘Bunny List’.”

“The following week, I got invited back to a dinner there with just 30 people, and I got chatting with Hugh Hefner and his friends. Simon Cowell was there too. I’m still friends with lots of the girls I met there.”

“It was a surreal experience. Everything is possible if you have enough audacity and enough boldness,” Jenny added.

In recent years, some former Playboy Bunnies have made accusations against Hugh Hefner and claimed there was a toxic environment in the mansion.

When asked about her experience in the mansion, Jenny said: “My experience was definitely positive. I’m sorry to hear stories of those who haven’t found it positive, but I was always treated with great respect. I found the security there was amazing, and the staff always welcomed me with open arms.”

“I got to attend amazing parties in LA, and got to know a lot of great people there. So yeah, I had a great experience there. It was amazing and I’m very grateful for those experiences.”

Jenny is Goss.ie’s latest Spotlight On cover star and in the same interview, she spoke about her time on Fair City, her plans to return to acting, and her marriage to Tom Neville.

She also opened up about the birth of her beautiful twin daughters Belle and Capri, and her journey to motherhood.

Check out the full exclusive here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)