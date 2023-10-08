EXCLUSIVE! Ellen Keane opens up about her new relationship for the first time

Ellen Keane has opened up about her new relationship for the first time.

The Paralympian recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Max Doyle, after quietly splitting from Gavin Maguire.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Ellen praised her beau for being “supportive” and “understanding”.

She told us: “It’s really lovely. I think it’s just having someone there who supports you, and not having to worry about having to time-manage sport and things like that.”

“I have someone who understands my lifestyle so I feel really lucky,” the Dancing with the Stars alum added.

We caught up with Ellen at the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards 2023 last week.

