EXCLUSIVE! Darren Kennedy opens up about filming exciting series with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause

Darren Kennedy has opened up about filming an exciting series with Chrishell Stause.

The presenter recently flew over to Los Angeles to film an episode of his new show Celebrity Closets, which airs on ITV’s Lorraine, with the Selling Sunset star.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about the show, Darren explained: “Basically I take celebs on a walk down memory lane through their closets. It’s a really nice way to see into their lives, and I also get to snoop in their homes. Think MTV Cribs with a bit of fashion. It ticks all the boxes for me!”

“The first episode we filmed was with Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls, and that went down an absolute storm. It was the number one rating thing across the week on the show, people loved it. Then I met with Chrishell from Selling Sunset and filmed with her.”

Gushing about the realtor turned reality star, Darren said: “She’s so much fun, a real genuine person. I really liked her.”

“Obviously when we talk about Selling Sunset, you think of all the drama with Christine Quinn. But when I was talking to Chrishell, she was like ‘You know what, I’d rather we didn’t even mention her at all.’ She’s not about the drama and I really respect that. Good for her!”

When asked if we can expect him to make a cameo on Selling Sunset, Darren replied: “I mean, stranger things have happened!”