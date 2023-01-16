EXCLUSIVE! Dáithí Ó Sé reveals he’s taking time off work after recent health scare

Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed he’s taking some time off work, after a recent health scare.

During a routine doctor’s check-up last year, the RTÉ star discovered he had high cholesterol.

The 46-year-old’s family have a history of heart issues, so he decided to make some lifestyle changes to improve both his physical and mental health.

The Kerry native, who is a brand ambassador for Benecol, told Goss.ie: “I get my bloods done every year and last year, it came up that I had high cholesterol.”

“My father had heart issues, my uncle had heart issues, and my aunt as well. So I thought right, I have to do something about this now… You’ve only one heart, you have to mind it.”

Dáithí started drinking Benecol to manage his cholesterol levels and be proactive about his heart health, and he is continuing to prioritise his health in 2023.

He told us: “I came into 2023 with the attitude of minding myself. You need to take yourself physically and mentally, and you need to mind yourself.”

“I want to continue keeping my cholesterol low in 2023. I lost a good few stone last summer, and I always seem to put it back on in the beginning of the year with the bad weather. But I’m refusing to let that happen this year.”

“I’m also taking blocks of time off work, I won’t be working every weekend this year. It’s all part of my mighty 2023.”

When asked how he’s spending his extra time off, Dáithí told us: “I’m spending more time with my family. I go to the gym twice or three times a week. My diet has changed as well, and I’m just feeling so much better and have a lot more energy.”

“My priority this year is just making sure I’m the best version of myself, and that will feed into a very healthy family life and a healthy work life.”

We caught up with Dáithí at the launch of Benecol’s new cholesterol awareness campaign.

The campaign aims to support heart health by encouraging people to take one step towards better health by having their cholesterol checked.

High cholesterol affects 60% of Irish adults* and, untreated can contribute to coronary heart disease.

Dáithí said: “We’ve created a content series that sees me chat to others who like me discovered their cholesterol was high.”

“It’s not something to forget about until old age – so if you don’t know your number – don’t let fear stop you from finding out. People can take just one step today to manage their heart health. Get checked, talk to a healthcare professional or make a change to your diet.”

*Based on an indication of cholesterol levels from a 2017 study on 35-67-year-old adults.