EXCLUSIVE! Brooke Scullion reveals her relationship status ahead of Dancing with the Stars appearance

Brooke Scullion has revealed her relationship status, ahead of her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

The Eurovision star, 23, is one of the eleven celebrities competing on the 2023 series of the popular RTÉ show – which returns to our screens on Sunday, January 8.

The Derry native has been paired with professional dancer Maurizio Benenato – who is also 23.

Brooke is Goss.ie’s latest Up and Coming star and in our exclusive interview, she confirmed she is single.

She told us: “I am single, so do with that what you will. Proceed with caution.”

When asked whether she had grow romantically close to anyone on the show, the singer replied: “No, not yet. We’re too busy focusing on the dancing.”

“I don’t know, I feel like that happens later in the show. I don’t know, I’ve never been on it before. But I can see why it can happen, you know what I mean?”

Speaking about why she signed up for DWTS, Brooke told us: “I wanted to put on the sequins and the glitter. I love the whole performance aspect of it, I love testing my body and I was like ‘100% I’m in, that would be a dream come true.’”

“I grew up watching Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing. It looks a lot easier than it is, I kinda feel like I was a bit naive going into it.”

“Now that I’m in it, it is addictive. It’s so tough but it’s so rewarding as well.”

The new season of DWTS kicks off at 6:30pm on RTÉ One this Sunday, January 8.