EXCLUSIVE! Arthur Gourounlian reveals his DREAM celebrity contestant for Dancing With The Stars

Arthur Gourounlian has revealed his dream celebrity contestant for Dancing With The Stars.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the DWTS judge admitted that he would love to see comedian Tommy Tiernan take to the dancefloor.

The hit RTÉ show returned to our screens on January 7th with a host of famous Irish faces on the lineup – including Rosanna Davison, David Whelan and Miriam Mullins.

The former dancer explained why he would love to see the actor on the show, and said: “I just want a big character like him or Dermot Bannon, I would love to see them I mean why not?”

“Yes the young kids are great, but also I want to see those mature celebrities like Eileen Dunne – I love her, she gives me life, she doesn’t care about anything, she comes and enjoys every single minute of it.”

He continued: “Tommy, when you retire in five years you’re going to be on the show – I guarantee it.”

Arthur also revealed who he believes the “dark horse” of this season is.

The judge said he was most surprised by Irish jockey Davy Russell when he performed the Paso Doble in week one.

“Do you know when you’re watching someone and you’re like you can expect this from him or her – he literally surprised me and I think I said that he could be the dark horse.

“He really really surprised me, but again Dancing With The Stars is so unpredictable because of the different dance styles so anybody can change in a second.”

When asked about who he thinks might win the show, Arthur said: “It’s very hard to say because it’s only been two weeks and so much has been happening – it’s my third season and it’s the biggest opening I’ve ever seen because everybody has rhythm, everybody can dance and everybody can move.”

“There is no weakest link so it’s so hard to really judge who is going to be… but maybe like week 6 or 7 or 8 I will be like ‘oh my god this one can do it'”