EXCLUSIVE! Aoife Walsh reveals whether she’s ready to return to the dating scene – following ‘heartbreaking’ split from fiancé

Aoife Walsh has revealed whether she’s ready to return to the dating scene, following her “heartbreaking” split from her fiancé.

The former Miss Ireland recently won praise after revealing she is raising her daughter Penny as a single mother, after splitting from her longtime love Gary while she was pregnant.

In a new interview with Goss.ie, the influencer admitted that while she’s not “shut off” to the idea of finding love again, it is not her focus at the moment.

She told us: “At the moment, I’m just really focusing on Penny and myself. I’m definitely not shut off, but I think when something happens to you in life like it did with me, and you get a setback, it does take a while to rebuild. And that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment, just rebuilding my life.”

“I’m focused on growing and progressing in my work, and of course having fun doing so. And Penny is getting so big, so I’m really trying to be present and enjoy this time where she’s so small because time goes so quickly.”

“I’d also like to move out to have a bit of my own space, that is a goal for me down the line. Some space for Penny and myself, but also my wardrobe! So those are things that are on my priority list.”

The Tipperary native added: “I feel if someone was to fall into my lap maybe… But at the moment I’m just focusing on Penny, my work and myself.”

Aoife also spoke about the incredible response to her sharing that she is a single mother.

She said: “I came out there before Christmas and told my followers that I’m a single mom, which I have been for two years. I was nervous to put it out there, because it is quite a personal thing, but I was just so overwhelmed by the positive response.”

“I received dozens and dozens of supportive messages from other mothers and single moms.”

“Navigating heartbreak, pregnancy and being alone, and having this presence online can be difficult, but I got such a positive and lovely response from my community online which was amazing.”

The model mum continued: “People really appreciate that I was being so real about my life, and showing that it’s not all rainbows. I think it’s really important to normalise that families come in all shapes and sizes, and the most important thing is that they’re filled with love.”

“It’s totally ok to be real and vulnerable. Everyone’s life situation is different. And who says I don’t have it all? I think I do, I’m so terribly happy in my life. Having my daughter has completely changed me as a person for the better, and she just makes me so happy every day. All I think about is her. ”

“Becoming a parent really grounds you as a person, and it just makes you realise what’s important in life and what’s not. I’m just so content and happy.”

