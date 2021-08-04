The sister of Conor McGregor is living it up in LA since the breakup

EXCLUSIVE! Aoife McGregor splits from husband of five years

Aoife McGregor has split from her husband of five years, Mark Elliot, Goss.ie can reveal.

The sister of multi-millionaire UFC star Conor McGregor has been living it up in LA since the breakup.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to Goss.ie that the pair split “a few months ago” and that Aoife is “happier than ever” since the relationship ended.

The fashionista jetted to Los Angeles with her brother Conor and his fiancée Dee Devlin and their three children and has been flaunting her new life on Instagram.

The blonde hinted in recent posts that she had split from Mark, whom she married in a lavish ceremony in Powerscourt Hotel in 2016.

“Swapped the Diamond on my Finger for Diamonds on my shoes @machandmach till death do us part 😍,” Aoife wrote in a snap of a new pair of stilletoes.

And in her most recent picture, Aoife showed off her stunning figure as she posed for a black and white snap.

“ I ain’t looking back… but here’s a throw back ❤️,” she captioned the post.

The former makeup artist also celebrated her 36 birthday in sunny LA in style.

“36 and full of tricks 😉 🎂 🎉 #beverlyhillsbirthday #birthdaygirl,” she captioned a photo of herself posing in a Gucci swimsuit.

Conor moved to LA to recover from his recent leg break while fighting Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas last month.

The Dublin star is recovering in the celebrity hotspot and recently shared pictures poolside with Justin Bieber.