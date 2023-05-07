EXCLUSIVE! Andrew Scott teases ‘great chemistry’ with Paul Mescal in upcoming romance

Andrew Scott has teased the “great chemistry” he and Paul Mescal have in their upcoming romance film.

The Irish actors will star alongside The Crown’s Claire Foy and Rocketman star Jamie Bell in the movie Strangers – which is set for release later this year.

Speaking to exclusively to Goss.ie about the film at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday evening, Andrew said: “I wouldn’t describe it as a rom-com, it’s quite dark. But there is rom in it, and I suppose there’s a bit of com in it, so maybe it is a rom-com! But it’s an unusual sort of one.”

The Fleabag star continued: “We filmed it last year and it’s going to come out at the end of this year. Paul is a superstar and he’s a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out.”

“It was just a great pleasure to work with an Irish person. Irish boys abroad! We had an immediate short-hand with each other, and I’m very excited for everyone to see it.”

When asked what it was like filming romantic scenes with Paul, who a close friend of his, Andrew replied: “I don’t want to give anything away, but you’re required to have chemistry no matter what you’re doing with people.”

“So even if they’re not love scenes, you have to have chemistry. We had great chemistry.”

According to Variety, “Strangers follows screenwriter Adam (played by Andrew Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.”

“As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.”

The film is loosely based on a 1987 Japanese novel by Taichi Yamada, and it has been described by British GQ as “a ghostly gay romance”.