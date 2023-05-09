EXCLUSIVE! Amy Huberman reveals the future of Finding Joy

Amy Huberman has revealed the future of Finding Joy.

The RTÉ show followed Joy (played by Amy), an entrepreneur struggling to establish her online brand of finding happiness and fulfilment in everyday life.

The second season of the series aired back in 2020, and it received mixed reviews from viewers.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday, Amy said: “We did two seasons of that, and then we went into pre-production and development with series three. Then Covid hit and I had another baby, so it kind’ve got away from us.”

“Who knows if we’ll go back to it, or maybe it’s time for something else. But I loved that, and it was the first thing I ever wrote for TV so it was brilliant. We were geared to go again but other things happened. But who knows? I miss Joy. It was great.”

“The years are going so quickly, it feels like a good bit of time has passed since. So maybe it’s time to do something else.”

Amy also revealed to Goss.ie if she would ever consider filming a reality series with her husband Brian O’Driscoll.

She told us: “No! No, no, no. I would find that way too much, I wouldn’t love it. And because the kids aren’t on social media, I’d find it hard to have people film them.”

“No, I would be way too nervous! And imagine you weren’t in control of editing it? No, I couldn’t.”

The actress has been married to the Irish rugby star have been married since 2010, and the couple are parents to three children – Sadie, Billy and Ted.