EXCLUSIVE! Alan Hughes on Una Healy’s panto debut: ‘People are going to be wowed by her’

Alan Hughes has teased what fans can expect from Una Healy’s panto debut.

The Saturdays singer will play the Fairy Queen in Sammy, Buffy & the Beanstalk at The National Stadium in Dublin this Christmas.

The panto organisers, Alan and his husband Karl Broderick, are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year – and wrote the part especially for Una.

However, Una will only feature in the panto virtually.

The 41-year-old’s scenes are being filmed in advance “to capture the essence of the ethereal fairy”.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media Television new season launch last week, Alan revealed he’s “delighted” to be working with Una.

The Ireland AM star told us: “I’d said it to Una before and she said she’d love to do something like that because she wants to do some acting and continue with the music. So we gave her the part, she’s the ethereal princess. She’s beautiful.”

Alan continued: “We’re going to release the costume pics in a few weeks time, but she looks when I say stunning. Una Healy looks amazing, but she looks amazing anyway. She looks fabulous.”

“I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve a few more surprises to come over the next couple of weeks but yeah, it was lovely having Una in it.”

“I think people are going to be wowed by her,” he added.

Speaking about her new role, Una said: “I was blown away by Alan and Karl’s panto when we went recently. My cheeks were sore from laughing at Sammy Sausages and the hysterical Buffy.”

“My kids are delighted I’ll be in it as they still say funny lines from it around the house. Every girl wants to be a panto fairy and The National Stadium is a perfect panto venue.”

“To be in their 25th anniversary panto is also really special. You don’t get to 25 unless you’re bloomin’ good. I am so excited, oh yes I am,” she added.

Panto organisers are currently selling 2,500 tickets at the special price of €25 to celebrate their 25th anniversary.