Everything we know about season two of RTÉ’s The Dry

The second series of the hotly anticipated The Dry starts on Wednesday, May 15th, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

The popular drama stars Roisin Gallagher, Siobhán Cullen, Moe Dunford, Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Emmanuel Okoye, Eoin Duffy, Hélène Patarot, Janet Moran, and Sam Keeley.

Written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Nancy Harris and directed by Paddy Breathnach, the series picks up seven months on, the Sheridan family in their new state of normality.

To all outward appearances, it seems like the family is relatively content: Shiv’s been sober, celibate, and solvent for six months, Ant has hung onto his job at the estate agents and his relationship with Max, and Caroline’s making up for a lost time by shagging everyone she meets on Tinder. So far, so normal… or is it?

Shiv is determined to get sobriety right this time, to cut the toxic influences out of her life for good.

But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing, but what about giving up your family?

The second series of The Dry will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on May 15th at 9:35pm showing two episodes each week.

The first series is available to stream on RTÉ Player now.

The eight-part comedy drama is produced by Oscar winning production company Element Pictures (Poor Things, Normal People, The Gallows Pole), a Fremantle company for RTÉ and ITVX, in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán and ITV Studios.

The 21st Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 20th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Siobhán Cullen (Caroline) has been nominated for the 2024 Screen Ireland – IFTA Rising Star Award. She is also nominated in the Lead Actress – Drama category for Obituary.

Highlights of the IFTA Awards Ceremony will broadcast on RTÉ 2 this Monday, April 22nd at 9:35pm, hosted by Baz Ashmawy.