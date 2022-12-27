Erin McGregor announces her engagement to her longtime love Terry Kavanagh

Erin McGregor has announced her engagement to her longtime love Terry Kavanagh.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news, after her beau popped the question while she was on stage after performing at The Panto.

Erin wrote: “I’m totally speechless, with every hurdle and struggle we’ve been through, we’ve been through it together, and I know whatever comes our way we will take it on as a team.”

“My heart is bursting with all of the love and support from everyone and I’m still trying to process the magic of it all.”

“Our love story might not have been straight forward, but I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend and my gorgeous family ❤️”

“Here’s to forever with you,” the mum-of-two added.

Influencer Niamh Cullen, who also got engaged this month, commented on the post: “The most amazing news.”

Charleen Murphy commented: “Omg Erin😭😭😭😭 congrats you two❤️” and Terrie McEvoy wrote: “Aww this is amazing!! Huge congrats Erin 🥹”

Erin and Terry met in Las Vegas in 2014, and welcomed a son named Harry two years later.

Erin, who is the sister of MMA star Conor McGregor, is also mum to a daughter named Taylor from a previous relationship.