Erin McGregor admits her latest business venture is ‘a dream come true’

Erin McGregor has admitted her latest business venture is “a dream come true”.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant launched her ‘Imperfection by Erin McGregor’ collection with DFI Beds last week, and spoke to Goss.ie about the collaboration at the Gossies 2022 on Friday night.

She said: “It’s just been like a dream come true. First of all it was the nightwear, the housecoats and the pyjamas, and it just felt like this natural progression into designing my own bed collection.”

“I still can’t believe it, like I have my own beds!” Erin added.

The ‘Imperfection by Erin McGregor’ collection with DFI Beds comprises of two ranges, ‘Haven’ and ‘Tranquillity’.

The ‘Haven’ collection includes three bed styles available in three colour options, using a range of soft, textured materials that offer style, comfort and durability.

The ‘Tranquillity’ collection beds feature a luxurious jacquard fabric available in two colours with button detailing and beaded trim on the headboard, the collection also offers the option of a 55in or 66in headboard for added drama, making it the ideal centre piece for any stylish bedroom.

Speaking about the design process and what she wanted to achieve with the collection, Erin said: “I’ve worked hard with the team at DFI to design a collection of beds that are fashionable and luxurious and most importantly, affordable, giving people the opportunity to turn their bedroom into the stylish sanctuary they’ve always dreamed of with a range of different materials and colour palettes for every taste.

“The design process was really fun and allowed me to indulge my creative side. I looked at lots of different fabrics and bed styles to find the styles and materials that would ultimately become the final collection and seeing the end result when the beds were produced was amazing! I’m so happy with the collection and how it turned out.”

The Imperfection Collection by Erin McGregor at DFI Beds is available to buy online now at www.dfibeds.com with prices starting at €549.