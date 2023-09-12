Emer O’Neill announces the birth of her third child

Emer O’Neill has announced the birth of her third child.

The RTÉ Today Show took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the first photo of her baby.

The 37-year-old then shared more photos of her newborn daughter to her feed.

She wrote: “She is HERE ❤️❤️❤️ A week old today my little princess ❤️ To say we are madly in love would be an understatement❤️ Some@head of hair Jeff 🤣”

“8lbs 5-9-23 Thank you to everyone in Holles Street ❤️❤️❤️”

Emer and her husband Séan O’Neill are also parents to a son named Ky and a daughter called Sunny Rae.

Emer was diagnosed hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe sickness and vomiting, during her third pregnancy.

She told The Irish Examiner: “For the first month-and-a-half, I was so sick. I lost nearly two stone, and the only thing I could keep down was Coca-Cola. Eventually, I went into the emergency room on the advice of a friend and was put on fluids and prescribed medication.”

“It blew my mind how I’d never heard about this, and how it was only through word-of-mouth that I could find out what to do. When it comes to female medical issues, gaslighting is the immediate phrase connected to it. So many women suffer and say nothing because they haven’t been believed before.”

“I’d never had it before with my other kids so I just thought it was bad morning sickness, even though I couldn’t hold down water. From projectile vomiting, too, I came across degrees of incontinence — which is embarrassing, but also something we women need to talk about more.”