Ireland is becoming a new celebrity hotspot!

Elizabeth Banks confirms star-studded cast for new movie she’s filming in Ireland

Elizabeth Banks has confirmed the star-studded cast for her new movie, which is being filmed in Ireland this summer.

A host of Hollywood stars will relocate to Ireland over the next few weeks, to start production on Cocaine Bear.

In a video shared on Twitter, Elizabeth revealed Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will appear in the film.

The news comes after Elizabeth recently announced that she had moved to Ireland in a sweet video montage on social media.

In the clip, the actress posed with an Irish flag, a packet of Tayto crisps, and shared videos of her children at the beach.

Elizabeth also joked she was getting used to driving on the “wrong side of the road”.

Cocaine Bear is described as a “dark comedy”, and will be shooting on location in Co. Wicklow from August to October.

The movie is based on the true story of Kentucky’s legendary Cocaine Bear.

The bear, which has been dubbed Pablo EskoBear, died after consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine – which it found in the middle of the forest in Georgia.

The bear was later stuffed, and is now one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions.

The film is set for release in 2022.

Ireland has attracted a host of famous faces in recent weeks.

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently filming the sequel to Enchanted in Enniskerry, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland recently wrapped shooting a new series at Luttrellstown Castle.