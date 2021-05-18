Modern Family star Sarah Hyland filming ‘epic’ series in Ireland

The actress has been here for weeks!

Sarah Hyland is currently filming a brand new fairytale drama in Ireland.

The anthology series, titled ‘Epic’, is from the creators of Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

The Modern Family star has been in Ireland for about a month now, but only recently started filming the show at Luttrellstown Castle.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself with a white horse, alongside the caption: “A Rose and her steed: An EPIC Series… maybe🤞🏼✨💕.”

“So excited to be working on a project for the first time in over a year! I’ve already been overseas for a month with the most amazing cast…”

“We started shooting yesterday, and let’s just say that this is going to be… EPIC,” she added.

Sarah will play Princess Rose in the series, which will also star Brittany O’Grady, Eleanor Fanyinka, and Nick Dunning.

The 30-year-old isn’t the only famous face in Ireland at the moment, as Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are currently in Wicklow filming the sequel to Enchanted.