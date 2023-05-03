Ed Sheeran leads the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show.

The singer will chat to Ryan Tubridy following the release of his fifth studio album ‘-‘ (Subtract).

The rest of the line-up will be announced later this week.

Ed’s appearance on the show comes just days after the death of his beloved Irish grandmother Ann Mary Sheeran.

Ann Mary, who inspired Ed’s song Nancy Mulligan, passed away at Castle Gardens Nursing in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford last week.

The 98-year-old and her husband William had eight children and 23 grandchildren.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday night at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.