DWTS contestant Panti Bliss to perform out of drag in emotional tribute

Dancing with the Stars contestant Panti Bliss is set to perform out of drag for the first time this season in an emotional tribute.

On Sunday night, the eight remaining couples will take part in Dedicated Dance week.

Each of the couples will take to the floor to perform a routine in tribute to people who have had a major impact on their lives.

Panti, whose real name is Rory O’Neill, is set to perform out of drag for the first time this season.

Rory and his pro partner Denys Samson will dedicate their routine to Professor Fiona Mulcahy – one of the first doctors who treated him when he was diagnosed as HIV Positive in the early 90s.

The couple will dance a Paso Doble to Pet Shop Boys’ It’s a Sin.

Elsewhere, rugby legend Shane Byrne and his pro partner Karen Byrne will perform a Viennese Waltz to We Are the Champions – dedicated to his friend and former teammate Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley, who passed away suddenly back in 2016.

Suzanne Jackson and her pro partner Michael Danilczuk will dance the Cha-cha-cha to Irena Cara’s What a Feeling – dedicated to the entrepreneur’s parents who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.

Brooke Scullion and her pro partner Robert Rowiński will perform a Viennese Waltz to Kelly Clarkson’s Breakaway – dedicated to her mum Tracy.

Carl Mullan and his pro partner will dance the Jive to Higher Power by Coldplay – dedicated to his son Daibhí.

Comedian Kevin McGahern and pro dancer Laura Nolan will perform a Paso Doble to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit – in honour of his daughter Wallis.

Damian McGinty and his pro partner Kylee Vincent will dedicate their Contemporary Ballroom to the friends he made while in Glee; they will dance to Forever Young by Becky Hill.

Finally, footballer Stephanie Roche and her pro partner Ervinas Merfeldas will also dance Contemporary Ballroom to Rachel Platten’s Fight Song – which is dedicated to her hardworking teammates on the Republic of Ireland Women’s team.

None of the eight couples will be eliminated from the show on Sunday night.

However, one couple will receive immunity from the first dance-off of the season – which will take place next week.

Dancing with the Stars continues tomorrow night at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.