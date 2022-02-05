Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon welcomes first child with wife Sarah Lacey

Philly McMahon has welcomed his first child with his wife Sarah Lacey.

The Dublin GAA star shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting photos of their newborn baby boy.

He captioned the post: “Welcome to the world Baby Leannain (Lennon) Mc Mahon.”

“Thank you @sarahlaceybindi for bringing this special little man into the world you are amazing,” Philly wrote.

“Thank you to all the Staff in Rotunda hospital for your unconditional care to both my Wife and Leannain.”

The sports star announced Sarah’s pregnancy in September, by sharing a snap of them with their two dogs Hugo and Mello.

He captioned the post: “When four becomes five.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2019, and hosted their lavish wedding reception at Kilkea Castle in Co. Kildare.