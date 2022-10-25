Downton Abbey star confirmed to appear on The Late Late Show

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will appear on The Late Late Show this Friday.

The news was confirmed by an RTÉ spokesperson on Tuesday morning.

The actor is best known for portraying Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, in the historical drama Downton Abbey, and the two movies that followed the series.

The popular RTÉ talk show will return to our screens on Friday, October 28.

Boxing champion Kellie Harrington will also be on the show, ahead of the release her memoir ‘Kellie’.

Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick will be in the studio too, and will chat to host Ryan Tubridy about his new book, ‘Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us the Best We Can Be’.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Fridays at 9:35pm.