Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan meet Hollywood actress in New York

Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan met a Hollywood actress while on holidays in New York.

The RTÉ 2FM star and the comedian have been dating since last year, and have gone from strength from strength since.

The couple are currently enjoying a trip to the Big Apple, and they took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a photo with Reese Witherspoon.

Mark captioned the post: “We just auditioned for Legally Blonde 3 🤞 ”

The comedian previously gushed over his relationship with Doireann in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie – describing her as “the greatest person” he’s ever met.

Speaking about the public interest in their relationship, Mark admitted: “It has been really overwhelming at times because I don’t think I understood the magnitude of how successful she is, but at the same time it’s absolutely incredible when you see the affect that she has on people.”

“I mean walking around, and especially after Dancing with the Stars, seeing children’s eyes light up [when they see her] is just so sweet, and kids getting their mum’s to come over and say hi.”

“And I suppose just the complete wide range of people that tune in to Doireann on the breakfast show and then Dancing with the Stars and then most recently when she did the Bord Gais Theatre two nights in a row.”

“I mean that was… again like Joanne McNally, seeing Doireann and feeling that energy in the room you realise that you’re witnessing something extremely special.”

Mark continued: “I’ll be honest the attention at times has been hard, because you get all the articles going out and then there will be a comment going ‘Comedian? I’ve never heard of him!’ As if f***ing Dermot Moriarty, the 72-year-old fisherman from Carlow, is supposed to have his f***ing finger on the cultural pulse of Dublin like.”

“I think I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t very daunting at times, and you know because of the type of person that I am, my instinct can be to flee these scenarios.”

“But yeah at the end of the day none of that interferes with just how good things are with Doireann, and she is easily the greatest person that I’ve ever met.”

The podcaster, who has been sober since October 2021, added: “I texted one of my friends after our first date, and I was around 13 months sober, and I texted one of my friends and was like ‘that’s the first time in the last 13 months that I haven’t felt like an alcoholic’.”

“I don’t really like the phrase ‘when you know, you know’ because this is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before in my life, and Doireann is like nobody I’ve ever met before in my life.

“But there’s sides of myself that I’m showing her that I wasn’t even aware that I had.”