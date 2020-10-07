Des Bishop admits he ‘rushed’ into his relationship with US reality star Hannah Berner

The comedian recently moved in with his new girlfriend

Des Bishop has admitted he “rushed” into his relationship with US reality star Hannah Berner.

The comedian recently went public with his new romance, after meeting Hannah during lockdown in the US.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Des explained how he met his new girlfriend over the summer.

Des said: “We were following each other but actually, I didn’t know she was following me. Then one day I noticed that she was isolating quite close to where I am, and then I checked and I saw that she was following me.”

“So I said, ‘Oh she must be interested,’ and I just asked if she wanted to meet for coffee and that was the beginning of our romance.”

“Then we had a very difficult seven weeks where she was filming something, so I didn’t see her for seven weeks after two and a half weeks of a sort of intense fling.”

Des explained that Hannah was filming a Bravo reality show called Summer House, where she had to live with another guy she had a “fling” with before.

Des said: “I think everything in Corona happens differently than normal I think everything is accentuated.”

“In our situation, it felt rushed, because of Corona you spend a lot of time together and also because she was going into this reality show so we knew she only had two and a half weeks.”

“She was going into this reality show where, in the previous season, she had actually had a pretty strong fling with one of the guys in the house so there was a lot going on.

“I was looking to lockdown the connection before she went in there,” Des admitted.

Despite only knowing each other for a few months, Des and Hannah recently moved in together.

The comedian said: “I have never lived full time with someone. I was actually engaged before and we had a place together in London but I didn’t live there…”

“It was kind of a long-distance relationship so this is really the first time I have ever lived with somebody.”

“We’re only two weeks in but I have already filled a full 18-meter dumpster with my crap and all the stereotypes of a woman moving in with you are happening.”

The news comes after Hannah recently revealed she’s having “the best sex” she’s ever had with the Irish comedian.

