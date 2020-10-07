Rosanna Davison shows off new nursery – as she prepares to welcome ‘miracle’ twins

Rosanna Davison shows off new nursery – as she prepares to welcome...

Rosanna Davison has finished decorating her new nursery, as she prepares to welcome her “miracle” twins.

The former Miss World is expecting identical twin boys with her husband Wes Quirke, and is due to give birth next month.

As she approaches her due date, Rosanna shared photos of her baby sons’ space-themed nursery on Instagram.

Rosanna captioned the post: “The nursery for our twin boys is pretty much ready and we had a bit of fun with the outer space theme! 🚀🌟🌍🌙👩🏼‍🚀🌞.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison) on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

The model mum delighted her followers back in July, when she announced that she’s expecting identical twin boys.

She confirmed the exciting news almost eight months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

Rosanna and Wes decided to go down the surrogacy route, after the model suffered 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Rosanna wrote on Instagram: “We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.”

“As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate,” she continued.

“I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us ❤️”

“My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries,” Rosanna wrote.

“However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.”

“So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!”

“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.