One celebrity was noticeably missing from the star-studded lineup

Strictly Come Dancing stars show off glamorous makeovers ahead of show’s return

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have shown off their glamorous makeovers ahead of the show’s return.

The first show is due to air on October 24, with one celebrity’s future on the show remaining uncertain – after YouTube star Harvey Cantwell, aka HRVY, tested positive for COVID-19.

Although HRVY is noticeably missing from the latest snaps, BBC have given us a first glimpse of the celebs’ new glittery looks.

Clara Amfo

Ranvir Singh

Nicola Adams

Max George

Maisie Smith

JJ Chalmers

Jason Bell

Jamie Laing

Jacqui Smith

Caroline Quentin

Bill Bailey

Harvey has been told to self-isolate until October 8 – just days before this year’s celebs are paired with their professional partners.

A show source told The Sun: “This is the last thing Strictly wanted. They’ve been jumping through hoops since day one to make sure everything is done safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.”

“But with just ten days until the celebrities are introduced to their partners, this is the worst-case scenario.”

“Bosses have scrapped the replacements this year so if someone falls sick, that’s it, they’re out. And with a crunched-down run, there is no room for error.”

