Derry Girls creator teases possibility of a movie after third and final season

A Derry Girls movie might be on the way!

The third and final season of the popular sitcom will premiere on Channel 4 next Tuesday, April 12.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Siobhán McSweeney and more star in the series, which follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 1990s.

Speaking at the premiere of the final season earlier this week, show creator Lisa McGee was asked about whether a Derry Girls film could be on the cards.

She replied: “Who knows what could happen in the Derry Girls universe.”

“It’s been six years of my life, and I’ve loved it, it’s been very good to me, but we are very tired and need a holiday. This has been like saying goodbye, but it’s not often you get to do exactly what you wanted to do.”

Lisa also revealed her ‘pinch me’ moments were when Derry Girls was mentioned in The Simpsons, and when a mural of the show was put up in Derry city.

She said: “I was a big Simpsons fan in the 90s, so it blew my mind, I can’t believe that happened. That and the mural were my two moments.”

Check out the official season three trailer below: