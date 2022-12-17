David Letterman enjoys boozy night in Dublin with Irish stars

David Letterman enjoyed a boozy night in Dublin with Irish stars on Thursday night.

The US talk show host is said to have joined well-known faces such as U2, Dermot Kennedy, Imelda May and Glen Hansard at landmark Dublin spot McDaid’s.

The pub, which is located on Harry Street, was closed off for the special evening.

Manager of McDaid’s Garvan McKeown told The Irish Mirror: “A great night was had. [David’s documentary] is coming out next year.”

The TV personality has been in Dublin all week, reportedly filming for a TV special set to air on Disney+ ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 2023.

On Tuesday, the 75-year-old visited Cavistons in Glasthule, and spent some time chatting to the owner Peter.

Mark Caviston said his father Peter was “delighted” to meet the late night TV legend.

US talk show host David Letterman visits famous Dublin fish shop https://t.co/ZZVagPaV9G — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) December 13, 2022

Mark revealed David had been in the local area and bought some oysters and cheese.

“We had a bit of fun with him this morning, he’s a very nice man. He just landed out of the blue, sometimes you just don’t know who could come through the door, we heard about an hour before, so we got a bit of notice,” Mark said.

“It was nice to see him, we grew up for years watching his show, you never think that these chaps will be out in Glasthule. I think he was touring the area, so he just popped in.”

“Through the years we’ve been very lucky with famous faces coming through the door. It’s the busiest time of year now so we weren’t expecting it, we were making hampers in one room and then all of a sudden David Letterman came in.”

The 75-year-old was also reportedly spotted at the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

David hosted US late night talk shows for 33 years, beginning his late night TV reign in 1982 with the debut of Late Night with David Letterman.

The father-of-one finished hosting The Late Show with David Letterman in 2015, and now hosts a Netflix chat show titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.