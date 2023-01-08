Ad
Dancing with the Stars fans are all saying the same thing about Brooke Scullion

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Maurizio Benenato during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Dancing with the Stars fans are all saying the same thing about Brooke Scullion.

The Eurovision star made her dancing debut on the popular RTÉ show on Sunday night, and she impressed both judges and viewers.

The 23-year-old received a standing ovation from the judges, and received an impressive score of 25 out of a possible 30.

Viewers rushed to Twitter after watching Brooke perform to praise her on her amazing first dance, with many calling her “the best” dancer of the night.

One fan wrote: “BROOKE WAS UNREAL OMG!!!! already my winner omg slayyyyed so hard queen.”

Another tweeted: “@Brooke_Scullion was absolute. Best of the night so far”, while a third wrote: “Brooke can definitely dance. Best dancer we’ve seen so far.”

 

Dancing with the Stars continues on Sunday, January 15 on RTÉ One at 6:30pm. 

