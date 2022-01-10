Dancing with the Stars contestant Cathy Kelly confirms split from husband of 10 years

Cathy Kelly has confirmed her split from her husband of 10 years John Sheehan.

The couple got married in a low-key wedding in 2010, but called it quits during the pandemic in 2020.

Sharing the news with The Irish Mirror, Cathy said: “John and I have split up. It’s been over a year and four months now.”

“We’ve both moved on and have had time to come to terms with it. For us, the most important thing is our sons and they remain our priority.”

“Obviously, it is incredibly sad to split with someone you’ve been with for so long,” the Irish author added.

“I’m in a new phase of life with Dancing With The Stars and my 22nd book is coming out in June. It’s a great start to 2022.”

Cathy made her dancing debut on the hit RTÉ show on Sunday night alongside new pro dancer Maurizio Benenato.