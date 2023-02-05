Damian McGinty laughs off the ‘Strictly curse’ as he gushes over his actress wife

Damian McGinty has addressed the ‘Strictly curse’ amid his stint on Dancing with the Stars.

The Irish actor, who is partnered with pro dancer Kylee Vincent on the RTÉ show, has been married to American actress Anna Claire Sneed since 2019.

Speaking about the “curse” ahead of this week’s show, the Glee star said: “That doesn’t come into it at all. Kylee’s married too.”

The 30-year-old continued: “I understand why the Strictly curse happens, I’m not stupid. You spend a lot of time with your dance partner, but you have to separate those things. It’s very different professionally and personally.”

Damian and his wife Anna have moved from the US to Ireland while he competes on DWTS.

He said: “I have really not been home a lot and that could be the case for three months. I’m very grateful to her because it’s a huge sacrifice but that’s marriage for you as well.”

The Derry native admitted: “I’m not going to lie – sometimes I get back from rehearsal, like Tuesday when we did the Jive, and I’d had a really bad day and I got home and I said, `I’m sorry, I don’t want to go anywhere tonight, I really don’t want to do anything’ and she was fully understanding because she’s in the industry as well and understands it.”

“It requires patience from both of us and putting yourself in the other person’s shoes with as much grace as possible.”

Dancing with the Stars continues tonight at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.