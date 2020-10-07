Cork influencer Lisa Jordan shares hilarious footage of dramatic fall

The social media star was posing for an Instagram photo before she took a tumble

Cork influencer Lisa Jordan has shared hilarious footage of her falling out the back of a delivery truck.

The beauty guru is preparing to launch a brand new product as part of her Luna By Lisa range, and visited the warehouse on Tuesday to check out the new stock.

To mark the occasion, Lisa wanted to pose for a snap inside one of the delivery trucks, but as she tried to jump off the back – she took a nasty tumble.

Clearly amused by her misfortune, Lisa shared CCTV footage of her fall on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Now that’s how you ‘Launch’ a product 😂😂🙈🤪 Tune in Thursday 7pm to see what was inside the truck 🚛 that almost had me in crutches 🙈😱🏥!!🌟 @lunabylisa. Ps no bones were broken!!! 🏥”

A host of Lisa’s followers reacted to her hilarious fall in the comment section.

One fan wrote: “I was having a down day and this has really made me giggle. Sorry it was at your expense. Hope you’re okay 🙈.”

Social media star Tadgh Fleming also commented: “9/10 ….could have stuck the landing a bit better 🤷🏻‍♂️😂😂😂🤣.”

