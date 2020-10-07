Holly Hagan reveals she contemplated suicide after experiencing ‘disgusting’ online abuse

The Geordie Shore revealed she received death threats after first appearing on the show

Holly Hagan has revealed that she contemplated suicide after experiencing “disgusting” online abuse.

The 28-year-old shared an IGTV on Tuesday, where she opened up about receiving death threats after first appearing on Geordie Shore at the age of 18.

The reality star told her followers that she hoped by sharing her story, “people can see the damage” trolling can do and “maybe they’ll think twice”.

“This morning, I kind of found myself down a rabbit hole and I found a Facebook group that was made about me back in 2011,” Holly said.

“This wasn’t the worst Facebook group but it was the only one that’s still active… What I found actually horrified me.

“I was actually really really in shock because when I was first getting grief on social media in 2011, I came off Facebook straight away – and it’s such a good job that I did because some of the things that I found today were actually really shocking and horrendous.”

Holly admitted she couldn’t leave the house for two years because of the abuse she received online: “I was scared for my life.”

“These are people that I know.. There’s 4,238 participants of this group and each one of them directly contributed to me not wanting to live at one point of my life.”

“For a lot of years I’ve had people say to me: ‘You chose to be on TV, you deal with the reaction’. But they chose to write on a public forum, so they can deal with the consequence of that.

“A lot of these people I’ve classed as friends at one point in my life,” Holly revealed – admitting some of the online abuse came from school friends and even parents of people she knew.

Holly then shared some of the horrific messages she had read on the Facebook page, which included death threats.

Thanking her friends who stuck by her through the difficult time, Holly admitted: “I owe them my life.”

“I know there’s people out there who are probably going through the same thing, and I know how it feels and I just wanted to say that there is support out there.

“Just know that if you’re ever in a situation similar to what I’ve been in, it gets better and I’m living proof of that.

“I just hope [the trolls] see this and they feel absolutely horrific about everything they’ve ever said… I hope that this is a lesson to anybody who’s going to go out of there way to say something so disgusting to somebody. Please stop.”