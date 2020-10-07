Home Irish Showbiz Vogue Williams reveals husband Spencer Matthews has ‘disgusting’ habit that makes her...

Vogue Williams reveals husband Spencer Matthews has ‘disgusting’ habit that makes her ‘physically sick’

"It makes me shudder. I hate it so much..."

Kendra Becker
Channel 4

Vogue Williams has revealed her husband Spencer Matthews has a “disgusting” habit that makes her feel “physically sick”.

During the latest episode of their podcast Spencer & Vogue, the mother-of-two slammed Spencer for regularly using her toothbrush.

Spencer said: “You get annoyed about really stupid things sometimes, like for example it really annoys you when I use your toothbrush.”

Vogue then replied: “Oh you’re disgusting!”

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot in 2018

Spencer explained: “We have two children together, we have sexual intercourse quite regularly, we kiss each other, we share bacteria…”

Vogue hit back: “I don’t care! I don’t want you picking the stuff out of your teeth with my toothbrush. That’s definitely one of the things I dislike about Spencer.”

“He came in the other day and he had my toothbrush shoved right in the back of his dirty, filthy molars. I realised then that he had been using my toothbrush whenever he felt like it.”

“It makes me shudder. I hate it so much,” she confessed.

