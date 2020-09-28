Conor McGregor shares new loved-up photos with ‘wifey’ Dee Devlin

The pair got engaged last month

Conor McGregor has shared new loved-up photos with his long time love Dee Devlin.

The pair, who got engaged last month, posed for sweet photos together as Conor, 32, showed off a brand new look.

The UFC champion shared two new photos with his wife-to-be on Instagram, writing: “Wifey ❤️”.

The father-of-two proposed to his other half with a lavish diamond engagement ring during the weekend of her 33rd birthday last month.

“What a birthday, my future wife,” he captured a photo of the pair smiling while Dee showed off her stunning engagement ring.

The latest photos come after the Proper No. Twelve founder shared a new look with his 36.8 million followers on Instagram.

Just days after announcing that he will fight legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, Conor revealed a brand new look after shaving his beard and cutting his hair off.

While the Dublin star has teased fans about his upcoming boxing bought, he also released never-before-seen messages between himself and Dana White, showing Conor was eager to fight in the UFC Octagon again before the pandemic began.