Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin expecting fourth child together

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child together.

The Irish MMA star, who got engaged to his longtime love back in 2020, shared the news during his appearance on Kelly and Mark.

The 34-year-old said: “Things are going well. We’ve also got another on the way. There’s a lot going on.”

Conor and Dee are already parents to Conor Jr., 6, Croia, 4, and Rian, 2.

The couple met back in 2008, when Conor was just 19-years-old.

